Families of Uvalde school shooting victims plan announcement ahead of second anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The families of 19 of the victims in the Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas have scheduled a news conference Wednesday ahead of the upcoming second anniversary of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The attack at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers when the teenage gunman burst into their classroom and began shooting.

One of the attorneys representing the Uvalde families, Josh Koskoff, of Connecticut, helped families of the victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting win a $1.4 billion defamation judgment against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and reach a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington, the company that made the rifle used at Sandy Hook.