Families of 5 killed in Indiana FedEx shooting file lawsuit

The families of the three other people killed — Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; and Jaswinder Singh, 68 — are not involved in the suit.

Johal’s youngest son, Gary Johal, said that hurt and pain remain ever-present for him and his relatives nearly a year after her death.

“It sucks that we have to go through this when this whole incident was 100% preventable,” he said at a news conference with two of the plaintiffs' attorneys.

The suit alleges that FedEx should have taken additional security measures to protect the Indianapolis facility’s staff in light of previous mass shootings at other FedEx facilities, including an April 2014 shooting at a FedEx center in an Atlanta suburb where a gunman wounded six people.

After Hole arrived at the Indianapolis facility, he confronted Securitas security staff and “began banging on a door and causing a disturbance,” according to the lawsuit, which also contends the actions should have been recognized as those of a potentially dangerous person.

The suit accuses Securitas of failing to adequately train its staff to respond to dangerous or potentially dangerous situations, and failing to realize that Hole was “a potential threat.”

After he was denied entry to the building, the suit states, Hole returned to his car and opened fire minutes later in the parking lot and then at the facility’s entrance, killing the eight victims and wounding five other people.

“Obviously there wasn’t enough in place," said Melvin L. Hewitt, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys.. “It’s our position that it was an entirely preventable."

FedEx said in a statement that it was aware of the lawsuit and was reviewing the allegations. The company added that it continues “to mourn the loss of our team members in the senseless tragedy.”

Securitas Security Services USA said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Indianapolis police and federal authorities said at a July 2021 news conference that Hole, a former FedEx employee, acted alone and used the attack as an act of "suicidal murder." Four of the victims were Sikh, but authorities said the attack was not racially or ethnically motivated and that Hole believed he would "demonstrate his masculinity and capability" while fulfilling a final desire to experience killing people.

Hole was able to legally purchase the two rifles he used in the shooting, even after his mother called police in March of 2020 to say her son might attempt “suicide by cop.” Police seized a pump-action shotgun from Hole, then 18, when responding to his mother’s call.

Lawyers for the victims have said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County prosecutor's office failed to follow Indiana's red flag law when they decided not to file a case with the courts to suspend Hole's gun rights in March of 2020.

Caption Attorneys Daniel Chamberlain, center, and Melvin Hewitt, Jr., right, along with family member Gurinder Johal announce a lawsuit in Indianapolis, Monday, April 11, 2022 on behalf of five families of the victims murdered in a mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility on April 15, 2021. Johal's mother, Amarjeet Johal, was was one of eight workers killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Attorneys Daniel Chamberlain, left center, and Melvin Hewitt, Jr., right center, along with family members Gurinder Johal, left, and Matthew Alexander announce a lawsuit in Indianapolis, Monday, April 11, 2022 on behalf of five families of the victims murdered in a mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility on April 15, 2021. Johal's mother, Amarjeet Johal, and Alexander's daughter, Karli Smith, were among the eight workers killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy