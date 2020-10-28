Familiar refrain by Perdue, Ossoff in Georgia Senate debate

"He will say and do anything to hide this radical socialist agenda. The number one thing that will bankrupt us is the Green New Deal and socialized medicine," Perdue said.

“There's the senator with the catchphrases again. But no substance, little truth and no sense of personal responsibility,” Ossoff shot back.

The two candidates also sparred over the recent confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, gun laws and criminal justice reform in Wednesday's debate.

Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot, raising the potential that Ossoff and Perdue could head to overtime in the form of a Jan. 5 runoff — required if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in November.

Hazel, who has lagged far behind in public polling, said on Twitter that he was not invited to the debate, held by WTOC-TV.

"If you're tired of what you're seeing here between politicians, you've got a choice," Hazel said of the back and forth between Perdue and Ossoff during their first debate, which was held on Oct. 12.

That first debate took place virtually with candidates joining from separate locations because of the pandemic. Wednesday night’s event was the first debate where Perdue and Ossoff met in person.

Perdue, 70, is a former business executive seeking his second term in the Senate. Ossoff, 33, heads a media company that investigates crime and corruption for news organizations. Hazel is a Marine Corps veteran and podcast host.

The debate was initially scheduled for Oct. 19 but was postponed so Perdue could return to Washington for a procedural vote on GOP-backed coronavirus relief legislation.

By Wednesday, over 3.4 million ballots had already been cast in Georgia, according to the secretary of state’s office.