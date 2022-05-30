Falling enrollment means choices for Georgia school district

Bibb County's smallest elementary school has only 279 students. The school board considered closing it in 2018 but instead consolidated two other elementary schools.

Outgoing Superintendent Curtis Jones told the board that when it comes to consolidating schools, “I’ll be quite honest, I just don’t see how you’re gonna get around it.”

Despite the fiscal clouds, the board is holding the tax rate steady and giving salary increases to teachers and other certified staff of $3,000 or 4%, whichever is greater. The state is providing only enough money for $2,000 raises, but many districts statewide are choosing to go above that. The district is giving raises of 4% to 6% to other employees such as bus drivers, bus monitors, cafeteria workers, crossing guards and hall monitors.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to eliminate nine vacant assistant principal positions to start cutting costs. Some board members wanted to keep the positions, but Roberts warned that would land the district in “a cash flow crisis” by 2026.