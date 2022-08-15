ajc logo
Falcons WR London (knee) not seriously hurt, will miss time

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London runs ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London runs ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Georgia News
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London will likely be held out of practice this week because of a right knee injury, but the No. 8 overall pick isn't expected to miss significant time.

London was injured in the Falcons' preseason opener at Detroit, going out on the first series after catching a 24-yard pass.

Coach Arthur Smith said Sunday that London wasn't likely to practice this week, including joint workouts with the New York Jets ahead of an Aug. 22 preseason game at the Meadowlands.

“We hope to get everybody back healthy, ready to roll when the season rolls around," Smith said. "It’s nothing we’re concerned about long term.”

After the game against the Jets, the Falcons have a short turnaround before their preseason finale against Jacksonville on Aug. 27.

Considering how important London is to the Falcons' thin receiving corps, it's possible he won't play against until the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against New Orleans.

“We’ll see,” Smith said. “We’ll assess it week to week, and we’ll make the best decision. He’s had a really great camp. He’s got his feet wet, and I’m pleased with him.

"But like all of our guys, the number one decision we make is to make sure the health and safety of the player and how it affects him and the team and that’s where we start.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, talks with wide receiver Drake London (5) during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, talks with wide receiver Drake London (5) during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, talks with wide receiver Drake London (5) during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) breaks-up a pass intended for wide receiver Drake London (5) during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) breaks-up a pass intended for wide receiver Drake London (5) during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) breaks-up a pass intended for wide receiver Drake London (5) during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London lifts Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford as they take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London lifts Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford as they take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London lifts Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford as they take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
