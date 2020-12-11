Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) out vs LA Chargers

Even if Jones is able to play the remainder of the regular contest, this will be his second-fewest games of his 10-year career. He played five games in 2013 before going down with a season-ending foot injury.

Jones ranks second on the Falcons this season behind Calvin Ridley with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Todd Gurley, who has been slowed by a chronic knee problem, was cleared to play against the Chargers. The only other player on the injury report was starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, listed as questionable due to a personal matter,

The Falcons also announced that assistant offensive line coach Bob Kronenberg will not travel with the team. No reason was given, but it may be related to COVID-19 protocols.

Diversity coaching fellow Nick Jones will handle Kronenberg's duties on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) stops Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore