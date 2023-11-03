Falcons WR Drake London ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Vikings with groin injury

Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London won’t play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of a groin injury

40 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Drake London, the Atlanta Falcons' leading receiver, won't play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of a groin injury.

London, a first-round pick in 2022, was held out of practice all week before the Falcons (4-4) officially ruled him out Friday. He tops the team with 37 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns.

While London's injury wasn't as serious an initially feared, it will keep him out of a game for the first time in his young pro career.

London's absence will make things tougher on Taylor Heinicke, who gets his first start for Atlanta at quarterback in place of Desmond Ridder. Mack Hollins (14 catches) is the other wideout with double-figure receptions this season.

KhaDarel Hodge, Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller will likely have to take on a larger role in the passing game.

The Falcons also will be without fullback Keith Smith (concussion) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring). Earlier in the week, Atlanta placed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) have been cleared to play against the Vikings (4-4).

