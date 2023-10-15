Falcons veteran Calais Campbell reaches 100-sack milestone for career against Commanders

Atlanta Falcons veteran defensive end Calais Campbell reached a long-awaited milestone by getting his 100th career sack against the Washington Commanders

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons veteran defensive end Calais Campbell reached a long-awaited milestone by getting his 100th career sack in Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

The 37-year-old Campbell, in his 16th NFL season and first with Atlanta, sacked Washington's Sam Howell late in the first half for his 100th career sack and first of the season. Campbell, a 2017 first-team AP All-Pro selection with Jacksonville and six-time Pro Bowl pick, became the sixth active player and 41st in NFL history with 100 sacks.

Campbell, who has been credited with five quarterback pressures this season, finally reached the milestone by dropping Howell on a second-and-14 play with about a minute remaining in the half.

Campbell celebrated by waving his arms and exchanging high-fives with his teammates on the field.

Bruce Smith holds the NFL record with 200 career sacks with Buffalo and Washington from 1985-2003.

Campbell began his career with Arizona in 2008 and set a career high with 14 1/2 sacks for Jacksonville in 2017. He added 10 1/2 with the Jaguars in 2018.

The Falcons began the day tied for last in the NFL with only five sacks through five games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Pedestrian killed in crash while crossing Cheshire Bridge Road, cops say26m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GSP: Woman killed after suspect flees from troopers, hits her vehicle in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: AP

Banged-up Bulldogs welcome bye week before facing Florida
8h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Cops: Wrong-way driver dead, 7 injured in fiery crash that blocked I-75 for hours
3m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Cops: Wrong-way driver dead, 7 injured in fiery crash that blocked I-75 for hours
3m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in fire at personal care facility in DeKalb, officials say
3h ago
The Latest
A $1.4 million speeding ticket surprised a Georgia man before officials clarified the...
26m ago
3 people wounded in shooting at Georgia Waffle House, sheriff's officials say
3h ago
Do-it-all Grainger throws, runs Georgia State past Marshall 41-24
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top