Falcons trade up to draft Penn State edge rusher Ebiketie

Atlanta still has another second-round selection, No. 58 overall, and two third-round picks on Friday night.

After trading away their fourth-round pick, the Falcons will have three selections on Saturday, including two in the sixth round.

London (6-4, 219) said his uses his size, strength and background in basketball to overcome his lack of breakaway speed. He said his top time in the 40-yard dash was 4.5 seconds.

London didn't run in his workout for NFL scouts leading up to the draft because he was still recovering from a fractured right ankle which ended his 2021 season after eight games.

In his visit to the Falcons facility on Friday, London posed with his new No. 5 jersey and was asked about his perceived lack of separation speed.

“At the end of the day you could say I’m covered,” London said, using his fingers for air quotes. “That’s really not the case. I’ll go over the top of somebody and at the same time if you go watch tape I’ve definitely blown by a couple people. That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

London said he was a fan of two big receivers, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson. He said he believes Johnson was “the best receiver who ever played” and “would just manhandle you at the end of the day. That’s what I think I’m trying to emulate and trying to get to.”

London joins Atlanta's 2021 first-round pick, tight end Kyle Pitts, as foundation players for an offense entering a new era following the trade of 14-year starting quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis.

“I think it’s going to be fun and I think it’s going to be something special,” London said.

