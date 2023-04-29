BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect sought after fleeing scene of Gwinnett homicide, cops say
X

Falcons trade up in 2nd round to draft Syracuse OL Bergeron

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons addressed a need on their offensive line by selecting Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron with the seventh pick of the second round of the NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons addressed a need on their offensive line by selecting Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron after trading with Indianapolis in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Bergeron was introduced as a guard, an indication he will be given an opportunity to fill the left guard position left vacant when Elijah Wilkinson signed as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. Wilkinson started nine games at left guard for Atlanta last season.

The Falcons acquired the No. 38 overall pick in the draft from the Colts for the No. 44 overall pick in the second round and a fourth-round pick on Saturday.

The Falcons chose Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night. It marked the third consecutive year Atlanta's leadership team of general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith used their first-round pick to add a skill position player on offense.

Robinson spent Friday at the Falcons practice facility and posed with a No. 1 Falcons jersey while adding he hasn't decided on his real uniform number. Last year's first-round pick, wide receiver Drake London, wears the No. 5 Robinson wore at Texas.

Robinson became the first running back selected among the top 10 draft picks since Saquon Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants in 2018.

Fontenot spoke of Robinson's versatility as a runner and receiver as an example of “position-less football.”

Robinson said he took pride in his ability to line up as a slot receiver at Texas and said versatile skills are the path to more running backs breaking into the top 10 of future NFL drafts.

“I see that's where the running back position is being valued now,” Robinson said. “That's where I think it's going to be headed.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage at Chick-fil-A ends with 2 shot at nearby Walgreens, Applebee’s1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

WATCH: Shootout involving 2 vehicles in Clayton results in 4 arrests, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift fans converge in downtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift fans converge in downtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-Falcon William Moore shares statement after arrest in Gwinnett
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Steelers bring CB Joey Porter Jr. home in NFL draft
58m ago
Michael Harris activated from injured list by Atlanta Braves
1h ago
Column: Running backs make a comeback in the NFL
2h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top