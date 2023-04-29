Falcons trade up in 2nd round to draft Syracuse OL Bergeron

Robinson became the first running back selected among the top 10 draft picks since Saquon Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants in 2018.

Fontenot spoke of Robinson's versatility as a runner and receiver as an example of “position-less football.”

Robinson said he took pride in his ability to line up as a slot receiver at Texas and said versatile skills are the path to more running backs breaking into the top 10 of future NFL drafts.

“I see that's where the running back position is being valued now,” Robinson said. “That's where I think it's going to be headed.”

