X

Falcons top pick Terrell placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson, front right, gets into the end zone past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, left, during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson, front right, gets into the end zone past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, left, during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons have placed first-round pick A

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, dealing another blow to the winless team's secondary heading into Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons (0-2) had already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) because of injuries.

Now, they'll face the Bears (2-0) without Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.

Atlanta promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson and cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad, electing to carry 55 players in Sunday's game.

Robinson is a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2015 who has played 22 career games. Abrams and Hall are undrafted rookies.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell reacts while running a defensive drill during an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell reacts while running a defensive drill during an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.