Falcons' top draft pick London sidelined by knee injury

Smith said it was too soon to tell if London will miss the rest of the preseason.

“We’ll see and we’ll assess it week to week,” Smith said. “He’s had a really good camp. He’s got his feet wet, and I’m pleased with him.”

London sustained a broken right ankle last year in his final season at USC, but still caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He was chosen Pac-12 offensive player of the year despite missing the Trojans’ last four games.

Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round pick, was back on the practice field Sunday after not playing at Detroit.

Defensive end Marlon Davidson, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerbacks Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong did not participate.

