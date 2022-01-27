Falcons tight end Lee Smith retires after 11 years in NFL

His gym will be known as Triple F Gym — “faith, family and football, in that order,” he explained.

“I’m fired up about life after football,” Smith said. “It's time to pass the torch and give on to the next crew and help them be better players, better people and better young men.”

Smith spent six years with the Bills over two stints, sandwiched around four seasons with the Raiders. He was traded to the Falcons to play his final year closer to home.

For his career, Smith had 73 catches for 523 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This past season, while sharing a position with rookie star Kyle Pitts, Smith played in 16 games with six starts for the Falcons. He had nine catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said it was “so much fun” playing with Smith in his final year.

"Tough as they come and an unreal teammate," Ryan wrote on Twitter. "Wishing you the best in this next chapter. Congrats on a great career."

