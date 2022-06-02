Falcons' throwback look to include red helmet, black jersey

The throwback uniforms also will include white pants with a red stripe bordered by two black stripes, and white and black socks with red and black stripes.

The Falcons brought back the combination in 2009 and wore the uniform twice each season until 2013, when NFL rules prohibited teams from wearing more than one helmet.

The league is allowing teams to use a second helmet in the 2022 season. The second helmet can be used with a throwback, color rush or alternate uniform.

