Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

“There's nothing that concerns us going into 2023,” the coach said.

Pitts had a dynamic debut for the Falcons after being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, hauling in 68 catches for 1,026 yards and one touchdown.

But his role diminished this season as Atlanta (5-7) went to more of a run-oriented offense after dealing quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis and bringing in Marcus Mariota as his replacement.

When Pitts went down in Week 10, he had just 28 receptions for 356 yards and two TDs.

But, sticking with a theme he's espoused all season, Smith said his young tight end became “a more complete player” in Year 2.

“They’re very different years," Smith said. “Obviously, he had bigger statistical numbers in the passing game a year ago. We were a much different team and in a much different place where you saw a lot of growth in a lot of other jobs that we’ve asked him to do.”

Atlanta hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) on Sunday, still holding out hope of making the playoffs.

The Falcons are just a half-game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South, where none of the four teams has a winning record.

