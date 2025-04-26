Falcons take aggressive approach in NFL draft to boost defense, especially pass rush

The Falcons sent the Rams their 2026 first-round pick as well as second-round and seventh-round selections in this year’s draft. The Falcons also obtained a third-round selection from the Rams in this year’s draft.

On Friday night, Fontenot moved up five spots in the third round to pick Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, sending Philadelphia a third-round pick this year and fifth-round selection next year.

Atlanta finished next to last in sacks in 2024, the third time in the past four years it ranked in the bottom two in the league. The Falcons aggressively worked on that weakness by using the two first-round picks on Walker and Pearce.

Did the Falcons overpay for Pearce, especially after drafting Walker and signing veteran free agent Leonard Floyd?

“We see that as being worth it because of who the players are,” Fontenot said.

"It’s about who the player is, and we’re not being irresponsible about it. We’re making decisions based on conviction and love for players and knowing the impact they’re going to make on this team.”

Defense and more defense

The defense-first draft continued on Saturday when the Falcons added Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. in the fourth round. Bowman, a safety, is projected as a nickel back.

Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson, a seventh-round selection, was Atlanta’s final pick and only offensive player. Fontenot said Nelson (6-7, 314) will be cross-trained at more than one spot on the line.

Ulbrich upbeat about 2025 outlook

New Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was beaming when he spoke with reporters after the Bowman pick. There's nothing like having four consecutive defensive players added in the draft to make a new defensive coach unable to contain his happiness.

Ulbrich, who was 3-9 as the New York Jets interim coach last season, said he is confident the 2026 first-round pick sent to the Rams will be a late selection. Ulbrich believes the bolstered defense has Atlanta ready to win.

The optimism is notable for a franchise that finished 8-9 in 2024 for its seventh consecutive losing record. The Falcons' most recent playoff season came in 2017.

“We have high hopes,” Ulbrich said. “I have high hopes for this team and because of that I’m anticipating that first-round pick next year is late.”

Added Ulbrich: “You think is there going to be a James Pearce-type player available? I think not.”

Pick it like Bates

Free safety Jessie Bates III has been a big-play leader in his two seasons in Atlanta. He had a combined 10 interceptions the past two seasons, including four picks and four forced fumbles in 2024.

It's no surprise the Falcons hope Watts, who had 13 interceptions in his last two seasons at Notre Dame, follows Bates' lead.

Watts loves the comparison.

“I’m really glad to be part of the Falcons, because Jessie Bates is a player I model my game after,” Watts said. "So, I’m really excited to be teammates with him.”

Watts will compete with DeMarcco Hellams, Jordan Fuller and others to join Bates as Atlanta's starting safeties.

“It’s going to be a very competitive safety room,” Morris said.

8th round begins

Fontenot said rookie free agency will be especially important this year because the team had only five draft picks and this year's draft was perceived to be deeper than usual. “So you really want to be aggressive,” said Fontenot, who referred to the process as the unofficial “eighth round” of the draft.

Walker's ‘super power’ on hold

Ulbrich said Walker's “super power” is his ability to play linebacker and edge rusher. Ulbrich sees that versatility as a third down strength to be utilized in the future, but he wants Walker to focus on edge rusher to start his pro career. Pearce will be a full-time edge rusher.

Walker won the 2024 Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.

Walker's versatility has generated comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who also identified Walker's skills. Parsons served as a mentor and friend for Walker.

“He is a great asset for me, being the person he is ... and just giving me advice during just the whole process, the whole combine pre-draft process and of course just being that role model and that older brother role for me as well just to make sure I’m all right,” Walker said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP