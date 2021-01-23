Falcons' Smith adds veteran Gary Emanuel, 3 more assistants

Emanuel coached the New York Giants' defensive line in 2018-19. He has 38 years coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL. He coached the Indianapolis Colts' defensive line from 2012-17.

The Falcons also named Steve Hoffman as a senior assistant, Justin Peelle as tight ends coach and Matt Pees as a defensive assistant. Pees is the son of new Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.