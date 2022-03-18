Falcons sign veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to 2-year deal

Oliver, a second-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2018, started three of four games in 2021 before missing the remainder of the season with a knee injury. He has made 33 starts for the Falcons in four seasons.

Williams is the third former Bears player to sign with Atlanta during free agency. On Thursday, the Falcons signed offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and cornerback Teez Tabor.

Williams, 29, has rushed for 1,209 yards with 11 touchdowns in 97 games, including 15 starts, with Miami, Kansas City and Chicago. He rushed for 164 yards with two touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season.

