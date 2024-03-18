Georgia News

Falcons sign receiver return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to 2-year contract

The Atlanta Falcons have signed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year contract
2 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year contract on Monday.

McCloud is a return specialist who also provides new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins with another potential target on offense.

A sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound McCloud has recorded 960 scrimmage yards (768 receiving, 192 rushing) and two touchdowns in 77 games with the Bills, Panthers, Steelers and 49ers.

McCloud has played an even bigger role on special teams with 138 punt returns for 1,326 yards (9.6 average) and 108 kickoff returns for 2,438 yards (22.6 avg.).

In 2021, McCloud led the NFL with 367 yards on 38 punt returns while with Pittsburgh.

Last season in San Francisco, McCloud appeared in 12 games with one start, recording 12 receptions for 135 yards and three carries for 30 yards. He also had 24 punt returns for an 8.5-yard average and 10 kickoff returns for a 22.5-yard average.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse 14m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Spalding High football coach indicted on murder charges in Maryland
48m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING
Geoff Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Inmates, truck driver accused of smuggling meth into Gwinnett jail
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Inmates, truck driver accused of smuggling meth into Gwinnett jail
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his ‘angel’ in TV interview
3h ago
The Latest
Lawsuits against insurers after truck crashes limited by Georgia legislature
1h ago
Braves send 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder to minors. Reynaldo López earns spot in rotation
3h ago
Los Angeles hosts Atlanta following James' 40-point game
12h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Auburn got a raw deal, which doesn’t mean Auburn can’t win it all
17h ago
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief