Falcons sign OL Harrison, DL Dalton after minicamp tryouts

54 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to one-year contracts on Thursday.

Harrison (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) and Dalton (6-6, 300) were signed after tryouts during the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons released running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Dalton, from North Carolina, missed the last two seasons due to bicep injuries and has not appeared in a regular-season game. He was signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2019 NFL draft and also spent time with the New Orleans Saints.

Dalton was released by the Saints on May 3. He recorded 93 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks in four seasons at North Carolina.

Harrison, 30, has played in 84 games, including 42 starts, with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. He started 10 of 16 games with the Jets in 2019. He was released by the Jets before the 2020 season and spent most of last season on Buffalo's practice squad.

