Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons sign LT Matthews to 3-year, $55 million extension

Georgia News
57 minutes ago
Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line for eight seasons, has signed a three-year, $55 million extension that will carry through the 2026 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line for eight seasons, signed a three-year, $55 million extension on Wednesday that will carry through the 2026 season.

Matthews, 30, was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2014 draft. He has started 127 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman in the NFL and the fourth longest for any position.

Matthews was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was a team captain last season.

Matthews will earn an average salary of $18.3 million, including a base salary of $12.5 million in 2022.

On Tuesday, the Falcons re-signed placekicker Younghoe Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million deal as an unrestricted free agent.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Braves boost outfield with additions of Rosario, Dickerson
1h ago
AP source: Titans releasing 7-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones
1h ago
Georgia enjoys school-record turnout from NFL for Pro Day
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top