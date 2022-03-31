BreakingNews
Deadline today for in-person registration, T-shirt vote in AJC Peachtree Road Race
ajc logo
X

Falcons sign former Lions safety Marlowe to 1-year contract

Georgia News
20 minutes ago
Safety Dean Marlowe, who set a career high with 67 tackles while starting nine games for Detroit in 2021, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Safety Dean Marlowe, who set a career high with 67 tackles while starting nine games for Detroit in 2021, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons announced the signing on Thursday.

Marlowe, 29, began his career by playing three seasons with Carolina before two seasons with Buffalo.

Marlowe may compete with second-year player Richie Grant, a second-round draft pick in 2021, for a starting job.

Marlowe had two interceptions with Buffalo in 2020. He had a fumble recovery and two passes defensed with the Lions last season.

The Falcons have made their secondary a focus in free agency. They also signed former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward and former Chicago cornerback Teez Tabor.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Brock Holt granted release from Braves; Lee optioned to AAA
2h ago
Georgia Senate committee strips cap on film tax credits
2h ago
Electric vehicle supplier building $325 million plant near Statesboro
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top