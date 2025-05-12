Falcons sign former Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson following tryout at rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Caleb Johnson on Monday.
Johnson, who played the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed after participating in the team's rookie minicamp as a tryout player.
Johnson signed with Chicago after the 2021 NFL draft and played one season with the Bears before his stint with Jacksonville. He played primarily on special teams in his 65 games over four seasons.
The Falcons released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II.
