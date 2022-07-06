ajc logo
X

Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal

FILE - Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman breaks through the Carolina Panthers offensive line during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by signing former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman breaks through the Carolina Panthers offensive line during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by signing former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Georgia News
52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons now have run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 and likely will compete for a starting job at nose tackle in the Falcons' base 3-4 defense.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Goldman will join Grady Jarrett as veterans on the defensive front in the Falcons' base 3-4 scheme. Goldman played in 14 games, including 10 starts, in 2021.

The addition of Goldman addresses a glaring need on the defensive line for the Falcons, who were 7-10 in 2021 under first-year coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta did not re-sign free agent Tyeler Davison and are counting on such young linemen as Marlon Davidson and Ta'Quon Graham to play a bigger role this season.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is returning after signing a $51 million, three-year contract extension that continues through the 2025 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion3h ago
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
11h ago
Trump probe: Lindsey Graham plans to fight Fulton subpoena
5h ago
AP source: Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers
1h ago
AP source: Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers
1h ago
Douglas County man guilty of strangling, falsely imprisoning, threatening woman
1h ago
The Latest
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
4h ago
GA Lottery
4h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
22h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top