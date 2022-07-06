Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal

Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 and likely will compete for a starting job at nose tackle in the Falcons' base 3-4 defense.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Goldman will join Grady Jarrett as veterans on the defensive front in the Falcons' base 3-4 scheme. Goldman played in 14 games, including 10 starts, in 2021.