Falcons sign defensive lineman Ankou and place wide receiver Ali on injured reserve

The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Eli Ankou to their active roster
Georgia News
42 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman Eli Ankou to their active roster on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Josh Ali was placed on injured reserve after missing last week's game against Jacksonville in London with an ankle injury.

Ankou has 43 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in 33 games with Jacksonville, Cleveland, Dallas and Buffalo. Ankou, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, was with the Falcons for the 2021 training camp.

The Falcons added wide receiver Frank Darby to their practice squad on Tuesday and he was with the team for Wednesday's practice. Tight end Parker Hesse was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

