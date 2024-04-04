Falcons sign cornerback Antonio Hamilton to add experience at position

Georgia News

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they have signed eight-year veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Hamilton, 31, provides experience at the position after Jeff Okudah signed with the Houston Texans.

The Falcons have A.J. Terrell, entering the final year of his rookie contract, at one cornerback spot. Hamilton could compete with Clark Phillips III, Mike Hughes and others for the other starting spot.

Hamilton had one interception in 14 games for Arizona last season, and his nine starts and 11 passes defensed were career highs. He played three seasons for the Cardinals.

Hamilton began his career with Oakland in 2016 and also has played for the New York Giants and Kansas City.

