Falcons show off new players, healthy dose of optimism, in practice at high school in front of fans

It was heady talk for the GM of a team coming off three consecutive 7-10 finishes. The Falcons' most recent playoff appearance came in 2017.

The Falcons are basing their hopes on an offense that has added quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta returns running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London and has added receivers Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney.

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal in March with $100 million guaranteed, is returning from a torn right Achilles tendon he suffered last season with Minnesota. Cousins has taken all the first-team snaps through offseason drills and the first three days of training camp.

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft, is viewed as the future starter and is sharing second-team snaps with Taylor Heinicke behind Cousins.

Cousins looked sharp on Saturday in two completions to Pitts, including one in which the tight end took advantage of his 6-foot-6 frame while reaching for a sideline grab. Robinson also earned a response from the fans with a spinning run through the middle.

First-year coach Raheem Morris was asked if it's too early to be impressed by the crisp passing game.

“It’s hard to say impressed, right?” Morris said, adding he did like seeing the offense operate without mistakes on Friday in what he described as a low-key practice.

“I kind of like the format, right?” Morris said. “They got a chance to get people fine tuned. They got a chance to get people back in the mental stage of where you’re at. And it really kind of paid off, right? There were limited problems, limited execution problems, had limited penalties.”

Morris said he and team executives came up with the idea of holding the practice at the high school “to get them, you know, ‘Friday Night Lights’ back,” Morris said. “Let’s get a chance to get back out there in the field and be at the high school. ... That’s exciting. It’s exciting to be around your fans because you want the test for your guys really to tune them out, but at the same time, feel the presence, feel that energy.”

NOTES: WR Drake London, who left Friday's practice early after becoming overheated, returned for a walkthrough session Friday afternoon, according to Morris. London was with the team on Saturday. ... The second chance for local fans to see the Falcons during training camp will come on Aug. 2 when the team will hold at practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

