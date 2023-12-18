Falcons' season teeters on the brink after a dismal loss. Smith and Ridder feel the heat

“The job is to win games and get into the playoffs,” said Smith, whose overall record as the Falcons coach dropped to 20-28. “Definitely a tough pill to swallow.”

Having already benched Ridder earlier in the season, Smith indicated that he might make another switch at quarterback, though backup Taylor Heinicke offers little hope of a dramatic turnaround.

Heinicke made two starts, both losses, before Ridder reclaimed the No. 1 job.

With the Falcons clinging to a 7-6 lead against the Panthers, Ridder led a drive to the Carolina 18 — in position for a clinching touchdown or, at the very least, a field goal that would've forced the home team to score a touchdown.

On second-and-10, Ridder rolled to his left with his eyes on the end zone. He could've gone to Drake London, who appeared to get separation around the 5. Or he could've run the ball. Or he could've just thrown it away.

Instead, Ridder tried to force a pass to — well, it was hard to tell exactly who he was throwing to amid all the Carolina defenders — but it wound up being a perfect strike to safety Xavier Woods. After his interception, the Panthers drove 85 yards in 17 plays to win the game with a chip-shot field goal as time expired.

Nine days ago, the Falcons (6-8) were alone atop the woeful NFC South. But last-minutes losses to division rivals Tampa Bay and now the Panthers have left them in a desperate situation with three games remaining. The Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints both won Sunday to improve to 7-7.

Atlanta likely needs to win out to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017, which was also the last time the Falcons had a winning season. Three straight victories is a lot to ask from an inconsistent squad that has yet to win more than two in a row during Smith's tenure.

“I know it’s not over with,” the coach insisted. “We still have a fight in it.”

But his words seemed hollow.

WHAT'S WORKING

The defense did not allow a touchdown for the third time in four games.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

When Smith came to the Falcons, he was hyped as an offensive innovator. But his play-calling against the Panthers was baffling, even given the rainy conditions. He failed to take advantage of his playmakers, relied heavily on an ineffective running game and put too much faith in Ridder at the worst possible time. The biggest indictment of the supposedly offensive-minded coach: The Falcons have scored more than 30 points only one time in Smith's nearly three full years at the helm.

Then there's the defense, which undoubtedly has been the Falcons' strength but keeps letting them down at crunch time. In its last four losses, Atlanta was leading or tied with a minute to go. Each time, the Falcons surrendered long drives — all covering at least 70 yards — to give up the touchdown or field goal that cost them the game.

“This one hurts," defensive end Calais Campbell said. “We didn’t make the plays we needed to.”

STOCK UP

The 37-year-old Campbell had one of his best games of the season with five tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit. Ta'Quon Graham and Zach Harrison both registered their first career sacks.

STOCK DOWN

Ridder has shown flashes of potential, but it's hard to see him lasting as a No. 1 quarterback when he's so careless with the ball. He now has thrown 10 interceptions to go along with 11 fumbles.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson also had a huge turnover, coughing up a fumble in the third quarter to set up a Carolina field goal.

INJURIES

The Falcons again played behind a patchwork offensive line. Right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary were sidelined by injuries, while Ryan Neuzil remained the starting center even though Drew Dalman was active.

Ridder and Neuzil had exchange issues in the miserable weather, continuing a trend that plagued the Falcons when Dalman was snapping the ball.

KEY NUMBER

13 — The combined number of touches for Robinson, London and tight end Kyle Pitts — the last three first-round draft picks by the Falcons. Smith's failure to take advantage of that trio is one of the biggest strikes working against him when it comes to his job security. Robinson had seven carries for 11 yards and one catch for 3 yards, while London was held to two receptions for 24 yards and Pitts managed just three catches for 37 yards.

NEXT STEPS

The Falcons face must-win games the rest of the season, beginning with Sunday's contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6). This is Atlanta's last home game before closing the season at Chicago (5-9) and New Orleans (7-7).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: Rusty Jones/AP Credit: Rusty Jones/AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: Jacob Kupferman/AP Credit: Jacob Kupferman/AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP