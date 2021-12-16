Falcons S Erik Harris done for season with pectoral injury

Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in free agency, had 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback hits, a half-sack and eight pass breakups.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler was among those who did not practice Wednesday. He's day to day with a calf injury, according to Smith.

There was some good news on the injury front.

Linebacker Daren Bates returned to practice from injured reserve. He had missed four games with a hamstring injury.

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for yardage between Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) and linebacker James Vaughters (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)