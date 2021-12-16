ajc logo
Falcons S Erik Harris done for season with pectoral injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski gets in the end zone for his second touchdown reception of the day from quarterback Tom Brady as Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris defends during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski gets in the end zone for his second touchdown reception of the day from quarterback Tom Brady as Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris defends during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

1 hour ago
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris is done for the season with a pectoral injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris is done for the season with a pectoral injury.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Wednesday that Harris will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing an MRI.

Harris was injured on Carolina's first possession in the Falcons' 29-21 victory last weekend. The 31-year-old walked off the field with a member of the training staff with what was described as a chest injury.

“So, we got the MRI,” Smith said. "He has a tendon issue. He’ll go on IR at some point.”

The Falcons already were thin at safety with rookie Richie Grant dealing with an ankle injury. Jaylinn Hawkins took Harris' spot in the secondary.

Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in free agency, had 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback hits, a half-sack and eight pass breakups.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler was among those who did not practice Wednesday. He's day to day with a calf injury, according to Smith.

There was some good news on the injury front.

Linebacker Daren Bates returned to practice from injured reserve. He had missed four games with a hamstring injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for yardage between Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) and linebacker James Vaughters (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for yardage between Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) and linebacker James Vaughters (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris, left, struggles to stop Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold (85) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris, left, struggles to stop Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold (85) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

