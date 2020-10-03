Falcons rule out Koo, McKinley, Allen and Neal vs Packers

Neal has not been able to practice this week because of an ailing hamstring, while Allen will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury. But the secondary will receive a boost from the return of cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who sat out the first three games with a foot problem.

Jones, who was among six starters unable to play last weekend, has taken limited reps in practice this week while nursing a hamstring injury. Jones conceded that he's not at 100 percent but sounded as though he expects to play at Green Bay,

Ridley is dealing with a sore ankle. He leads the Falcons with 21 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Two other starters who were sidelined in Week 3 — linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) — have been cleared to play.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen, left, defends against cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, during an NFL training camp football practice Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes the catch ahead of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson