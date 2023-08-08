BreakingNews
Falcons rookie CB Clark Phillips III carted off with leg injury during joint practice with Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins

Georgia News
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips went down after trying to break up a pass toward the end of practice and was helped up by trainers. He appeared to barely put any weight on his lower left leg before being carted off.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Phillips was kicked when the injury happened.

“He got kicked. You never know. We’ve got to get the X-ray," Smith said. "We’ve just got to get the imaging done. We’ll see. At least he got up on his own. Hopefully we’ll get that X-ray soon.”

The injury comes a few days after cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the field Friday with a right ankle injury. Okudah, the No. 3 pick in 2020, i s expected to return early this season.

Phillips, who was drafted out of Utah in the fourth round earlier this year, was among the candidates to get more playing time in Okudah's absence.

Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders was also carted off the practice field Tuesday afternoon with an apparent knee injury. Sanders went down near the Falcons' sideline during 11-on-11 drills. No additional information on the injury was available.

NOTES: Veteran DE Calais Campbell was in pads on the practice field Tuesday for the first time during Falcons camp. Campbell, who turns 37 in September, signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in March after playing the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Campbell opened camp on the designated non-football injury list. Smith said in July that the designation was because of a "personal thing he took care of."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

