Falcons release tight end Jonnu Smith, gain $6.5 million in salary cap space

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released tight end Jonnu Smith on Tuesday in a cost-cutting move.

Smith, 28, set career highs with 50 receptions for 582 yards in his reunion with former Falcons coach Arthur Smith in 2023. Jonnu Smith had three touchdown catches.

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith, now the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, following his third consecutive 7-10 finish. Atlanta hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as coach. Morris is bringing offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake from the Rams' staff.