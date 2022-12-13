ajc logo
X

Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

Georgia News
18 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who was slowed by an early season rib injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team.

The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain.

Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is having a chronic knee problem checked out and was expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Logan Woodside, who was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad, will serve as Ridder’s backup against the Saints.

Williams was projected to be the top backup to Cordarrelle Patterson, but instead was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17 with the rib injury suffered in Atlanta's 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. He had only two carries for 2 yards in his only game with Atlanta, never coming off IR.

Rookie Tyler Allgeier, Patterson and Caleb Huntley have led Atlanta's balanced running game.

Williams began his career with Miami in 2014. Following four seasons with the Dolphins, he also played for Kansas City for two seasons before appearing in eight games with Chicago in 2021.

One day after releasing inside linebacker Nate Landman, the Falcons signed Landman to their practice squad on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Parker Ferguson was released from the practice squad.

Landman has one tackle in seven games this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot1h ago

Credit: Coffee County

Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
9h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
1h ago
The Latest
Correctional officer shot outside jail in Atlanta suburb
9m ago
Army sergeant killed at Georgia base was an Afghan veteran
11m ago
Ryan Day, Buckeyes feel urgency behind second chance at CFP
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
10h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
1h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top