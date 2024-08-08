Georgia News

Falcons receiver Rondale Moore will miss the season after injuring knee during practice

The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Rondale Moore for the season because of a right knee injury
Miami Dolphins cornerback Siran Neal defends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore (14) during a joint NFL football practice at the team's practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

7 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Rondale Moore for the season because of a right knee injury.

The team placed Moore on injured reserve Thursday, a day after he left the field in an air cast during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

The 24-year-old Moore was acquired in a trade with Arizona in March for quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was Atlanta’s primary starting QB in 2023. Moore, a second-round draft pick in 2021 from Purdue who is in the final year of his rookie contract, caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinals.

Also Thursday, Atlanta re-signed punter Ryan Sanborn, who spent most of the offseason with the team before being released on July 24.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

