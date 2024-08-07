Falcons receiver Rondale Moore carted off field with leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore was carted off the field with a leg injury during the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Athletic trainers placed an air cast on Moore’s leg as both teams immediately rushed to be near the injured player. Falcons players knelt while Moore received attention. The practice, nearing its conclusion, ended and Moore was transported to a nearby facility for evaluation.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Rondale,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said after practice. “Not really sure what’s going on but hope it’s not serious.”