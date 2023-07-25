Falcons re-sign tight end McCole Pruitt, adding more depth to strong position

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed free agent tight end MyCole Pruitt as players reported one day before the first practice of training camp

58 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons re-signed free agent tight end MyCole Pruitt on Tuesday as players reported for Wednesday's first practice of training camp.

Pruitt had 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns last season while starting four games with Atlanta. His signing adds depth to a position already bolstered by the offseason trade with New England for Jonnu Smith.

Starting tight end Kyle Pitts, recovering from a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee, is expected to be ready for the start of the season. Pitts could be monitored or limited at the start of camp.

The Falcons announced veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who signed a one-year deal on March 29, will open camp on the designated non-football injury list. He can be activated at any time.

Campbell, 36, played the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He has 99 sacks, including 5 1/2 in 2022, and is expected to provide a boost to Atlanta's dismal pass rush.

Also, running back Caleb Huntley, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, was waived with a failed physical designation.

Huntley was a surprise last season as he ran for 366 yards and one touchdown while playing behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft.

