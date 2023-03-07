Falcons re-sign outside linebacker Carter to 2-year deal

Carter started all 17 games last season and set a career high with 58 tackles. He had 12 quarterbacks hits, six tackles for losses, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Carter (6-5, 255), who grew up in the Atlanta suburbs, was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2018 draft after playing at the University of Georgia. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last year following four years with the Giants.