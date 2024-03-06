Georgia News

Falcons re-sign linebacker Nate Landman following breakout 2023 season

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed linebacker Nate Landman following his breakout 2023 season
20 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons re-signed linebacker Nate Landman on Wednesday following his breakout 2023 season.

Landman, who was an exclusive rights free agent, started 14 games and played in two more as a backup while ranking third on the team with 110 tackles.

Landman, who signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent from Colorado in 2022, had two sacks, three forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss while adding an interception.

Landman emerged as a productive starter early in the season following inside linebacker Troy Andersen's season-ending shoulder injury.

Only Jessie Bates III and Kaden Elliss had more tackles, with 132 and 122, respectively, for the Falcons than the 25-year-old Landman's career-high total.

