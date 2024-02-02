Falcons' Raheem Morris hires Kevin Koger from Chargers as tight ends coach

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris is continuing to fill out his staff, hiring former Los Angeles Chargers assistant Kevin Koger as tight ends coach on Friday.

Morris, the former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator who was hired on Jan. 25 to replace Arthur Smith, also added former Rams assistant Nick Jones as assistant offensive line coach, former Nebraska assistant Barrett Ruud as inside linebackers coach and Chandler Whitmer as passing game specialist. Whitmer was an offensive quality control coach for the Chargers the last three seasons.

The Falcons also announced Steven King will remain on the staff as a special teams assistant.