Falcons' Raheem Morris adds Ike Hilliard to staff as wide receivers coach

ATLANTA (AP) — New Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris continued to fill out his staff by hiring Ike Hilliard as wide receivers coach Thursday.

Hilliard returns to the NFL after spending the 2022 season as Auburn's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He worked 10 years in the NFL coaching wide receivers for Pittsburgh (2020-21), Washington (2012, 2014-19) and Buffalo (2013).

Hilliard's 12-year career as an NFL wide receiver included eight seasons with the New York Giants and four with Tampa Bay.