Falcons place rookie DT Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve

The Atlanta Falcons have placed rookie defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve with an ankle issue
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (AP)
10 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed rookie defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve Friday with an ankle issue.

Orhorhoro was injured in a 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. He will miss at least the next four games, beginning Sunday when the NFC South-leading Falcons (5-3) host the Dallas Cowboys.

Orhorhoro was Atlanta's second-round draft pick and had played in the last four games. He had five tackles and one quarterback hit.

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to take Orhorhoro's spot on the the 53-man roster. He started all 17 games for Atlanta in 2022.

Another rookie, linebacker JD Bertrand, was ruled out Sunday with a concussion. Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were listed as questionable.

Anderson has missed the last four games, while Dalman hasn't played since going down in Week 3.

