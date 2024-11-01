Falcons place rookie DT Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed rookie defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on injured reserve Friday with an ankle issue.

Orhorhoro was injured in a 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. He will miss at least the next four games, beginning Sunday when the NFC South-leading Falcons (5-3) host the Dallas Cowboys.

Orhorhoro was Atlanta's second-round draft pick and had played in the last four games. He had five tackles and one quarterback hit.