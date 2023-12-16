Falcons place DL Kentavius Street on IR, rule out DL David Onyemata for Carolina game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve and ruled out defensive tackle David Onyemata for the game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons also activated defensive lineman LaCale London from the injured list and added kicker Younghoe Koo to the injury report with an illness, listing him as questionable for the game.

London was promoted from the practice squad in late October and played three games for the Falcons. He recorded four tackles, one tackle for a loss and one fumble recovery before sustaining knee injury.