Georgia News

Falcons place center Drew Dalman on injured reserve with ankle issue

The Atlanta Falcons have placed center Drew Dalman on injured reserve after he went down with an ankle issue in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman (67) after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman (67) after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed center Drew Dalman on injured reserve Tuesday after he went down with an ankle issue in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dalman was hurt Sunday night during the second quarter while blocking for Bijan Robinson on a 2-yard run. Ryan Neuzil took over at center and went the rest of the game, won by the Chiefs 22-17.

The Falcons (1-2) host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary also left during the second quarter of the Chiefs game, sustaining a knee injury that deprived Atlanta of two starters on the offensive line for the majority of the contest. The Falcons haven't provided an update on McGary's status.

The makeshift line, with Storm Norton taking over for McGary, struggled to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins and failed to provide many holes for the running game. Cousins was sacked twice and hit 10 times, while Robinson was thrown for a 3-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 play in the final minute to seal the Chiefs' victory.

With Dalman out, the Falcons promoted lineman Elijah Wilkinson to the active roster from the practice squad. Wilkinson played for the Arizona Cardinals last season after starting nine games at left guard for the Falcons in 2022.

Atlanta also brought back former starting center Matt Hennessy, a third-round pick in 2020 who failed to pan out, signing him to the practice squad.

Hennessey started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2021, only to lose his job the following season. He didn't play at all in 2023 after going on injured reserve and was released by the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons down two starters on offensive line
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Chiefs
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons place Drew Dalman on injured reserve2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier all set to face Chiefs on Sunday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know as Tropical Storm Helene takes aim at Florida1h ago
Suit seeks to overturn Georgia law on homeless voter registration and voter challenges1h ago
Dockworkers’ union strike threat could close Georgia port terminals2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement