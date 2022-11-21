Exclusive
Dangerous Dwellings: Governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
ajc logo
X

Falcons' Pitts sidelined with knee injury

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a knee injury that will sideline him “in the short term,” coach Arthur Smith said

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a knee injury that will sideline him “in the short term,” coach Arthur Smith said Monday.

Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will be placed on injured reserve.

”(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and I will talk through the next 48 hours, and until we get confirmation from the full set of medical opinions and until everybody’s on the same page, then we’ll decide if we need to make a move or not,” Smith said.

Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field for a few seconds before walking off the field under his own power.

The Falcons (5-6) will likely turn to MyCole Pruitt to replace Pitts as Atlanta prepares to visit Washington (6-5) this weekend.

Smith said Sunday that the team wouldn’t know the severity of Pitts’ injury until he gets a couple of medical opinions. Pitts ranks second on the Falcons with 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers are down this season with Atlanta deploying a run-first offense.

The Falcons also lost starting defensive end Ta’Quon Graham to a knee injury in the second quarter against the Bears. Graham was carted off the field. Smith said the team will know the full extent of Graham’s injury later this week.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Seward

Bradley’s Buzz: Does Tech already have the Key to its future?6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Obama to hold Dec. 1 runoff rally for Warnock in Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia House Speaker Ralston to be remembered at memorial services this week
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham out at least for short-term
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Clubb

No. 1 Georgia looking for improved short-yardage production
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Featured

Credit: David Zalubowski

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
38m ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top