Falcons pick up fifth-year option for WR Calvin Ridley

The Falcons made the expected move on Monday, the deadline for teams to announce their decision on first-round picks from the 2018 draft. The team had no announcement on the option for tight end Hayden Hurst, presumably meaning he will become a free agent after the upcoming season. Hurst was a 2018 first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens who was traded to Atlanta before last season.

Ridley, the No. 26 overall pick of the Falcons from Alabama, is coming off his best season. He had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games, stepping into a lead role with Julio Jones enduring an injury-plagued season.