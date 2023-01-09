Falcons name Beadles president, longtime executive McKay CEO

Longtime Falcons executive Rich McKay, who was hired by Blank as general manager in 2004 and was named team president in 2011, has been named CEO of the Falcons and Blank's Sports and Entertainment portfolio, which also includes the MLS' Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

McKay, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, has served on the NFL's competition committee since 1994. McKay's new title is not expected to change his role on the committee.