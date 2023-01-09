ajc logo
X

Falcons name Beadles president, longtime executive McKay CEO

Georgia News
58 minutes ago
Greg Beadles has been named Atlanta Falcons president as part several changes in team owner Arthur Blank’s family business management team

ATLANTA (AP) — Greg Beadles was named Atlanta Falcons president Monday as part several changes in team owner Arthur Blank's family business management team.

Longtime Falcons executive Rich McKay, who was hired by Blank as general manager in 2004 and was named team president in 2011, has been named CEO of the Falcons and Blank's Sports and Entertainment portfolio, which also includes the MLS' Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

McKay, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, has served on the NFL's competition committee since 1994. McKay's new title is not expected to change his role on the committee.

Beadles had been chief operating officer for Blank's businesses. He assumes day-to-day leadership of the Falcons' business decisions.

Also, Tim Zulawski was promoted to president of AMBSE. Dietmar Exler was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In a statement released by the team, Blank said the new roles reflect efforts in “developing an exceptional, deep group of seasoned executives to lead our businesses into the future. These new roles are reflective of how each of these leaders embody our core values and their outstanding performance over the years.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

YSL trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Desmond Ridder finished late-season audition at 2-2
10h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
58m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
58m ago

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Nominee for Georgia House speakership aims to keep friends
6h ago
Young scores 30, Hawks rally to beat reeling Clips 112-108
6h ago
GA Lottery
7h ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
22h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top