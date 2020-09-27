Falcons missing 6 starters vs Bears, including Julio Jones

Hobbled by a hamstring injury, Jones was ruled out by the Falcons (0-2) shortly before kickoff after sitting out practice all week. His spot in the lineup was taken by Christian Blake.

It is only the second game in four seasons that Jones has missed because of injury. He has 11 catches for 181 yards in the first two games, but was noticeably hobbled by the ailing hamstring in last week's 40-39 loss at Dallas, even dropping a sure touchdown pass in the end zone on a trick play.