Falcons lose top punt returner Avery Williams to season-ending knee injury

By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Atlanta Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Williams is expected to have season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Williams suffered the injury during the team's offseason organized team activities practice on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Though primarily a reserve player on offense, Williams was the Falcons' primary punt returner in 2022. He had 18 returns for 292 yards, a strong average of 16.2 yards per return.

“We love Avery,” Smith said. “He’s got the mindset and I fully expect him to come back.”

Williams, from Boise State, was preparing for his third season. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 who used his versatility, including as a cornerback, to secure a roster spot.

Williams had 22 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown and 13 catches for 61 yards last season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

