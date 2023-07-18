BreakingNews
Dangerous heat, humidity arrive in Georgia. Even more is on the way

Falcons leaning on defensive additions, run game to support QB Ridder as they enter camp

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Quarterback Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, and a new-look defense will be in the spotlight as the Atlanta Falcons open training camp looking to end a string of five consecutive losing seasons

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: Flowery Branch, Georgia

KEY ADDITIONS: Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, CB Jeff Okudah, OLB Bud Dupree, S Jessie Bates III, TE Jonnu Smith, DT David Onyemata, DE Calais Campbell, OLB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke, CB Mike Hughes, WR Scotty Miller, WR Mack Hollins, CB Tre Flowers.

KEY LOSSES: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees, G Elijah Wilkinson, CB Isaiah Oliver, QB Marcus Mariota, DE Abdullah Anderson, CB Michael Ford, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, CB Rashad Fenton, OT Chuma Edoga, ILB Nick Kwiatkowski, OT Germain Ifedi, TE Anthony Firkser, DE Matt Dickerson, G Colby Gossett.

KEY STORYLINES: Quarterback Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, opens the season as the starter following a 2-2 record in his four-game audition to close last season. Ridder should be helped by running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the draft who should be valuable as a receiver as well as a runner. Robinson will join Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie, and Cordarrelle Patterson to give the Falcons a deep and versatile running attack. After finally escaping salary cap woes, the Falcons invested heavily on their defense in free agency and trades. Coach Arthur Smith is counting on such additions as Calais Campbell, Jeff Okudah, Kaden Elliss, Bud Dupree and Jessie Bates — all possible starters — to boost the team's long-suffering pass rush and provide stability.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +5500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Appeals court reverses shutdown of Stonecrest recycling plant2h ago

Credit: Special

No indictments for Clayton jailers in inmate death
32m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Legal bills mount for Georgia Republican Party in Trump investigation
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
16m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
16m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
5h ago
The Latest
A probiotic milk factory will be built near Atlanta, bringing $305 million investment and...
14m ago
Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta
1h ago
Diamondbacks aim to stop road losing streak, face the Braves
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top