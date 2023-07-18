Falcons leaning on defensive additions, run game to support QB Ridder as they enter camp

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: Flowery Branch, Georgia

KEY ADDITIONS: Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, CB Jeff Okudah, OLB Bud Dupree, S Jessie Bates III, TE Jonnu Smith, DT David Onyemata, DE Calais Campbell, OLB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke, CB Mike Hughes, WR Scotty Miller, WR Mack Hollins, CB Tre Flowers.

KEY LOSSES: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees, G Elijah Wilkinson, CB Isaiah Oliver, QB Marcus Mariota, DE Abdullah Anderson, CB Michael Ford, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, CB Rashad Fenton, OT Chuma Edoga, ILB Nick Kwiatkowski, OT Germain Ifedi, TE Anthony Firkser, DE Matt Dickerson, G Colby Gossett.

KEY STORYLINES: Quarterback Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, opens the season as the starter following a 2-2 record in his four-game audition to close last season. Ridder should be helped by running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the draft who should be valuable as a receiver as well as a runner. Robinson will join Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie, and Cordarrelle Patterson to give the Falcons a deep and versatile running attack. After finally escaping salary cap woes, the Falcons invested heavily on their defense in free agency and trades. Coach Arthur Smith is counting on such additions as Calais Campbell, Jeff Okudah, Kaden Elliss, Bud Dupree and Jessie Bates — all possible starters — to boost the team's long-suffering pass rush and provide stability.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +5500

