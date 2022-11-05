ajc logo
Falcons leading rusher Patterson to play against Chargers

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers by activating running back Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve

Saturday's move restores Patterson to the active roster. Patterson missed four games following knee surgery and still ranks as the leading rusher in Atlanta's balanced attack with 340 yards in four games.

The Falcons on Saturday also signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from the practice squad. Safety Jovante Moffatt and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil were elevated from the practice squad.

Offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) was placed on injured reserve. The team released outside linebacker Quinton Bell.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

